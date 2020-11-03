The Senior Officer of Luminex Resources (Other OTC: LUMIF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Luminex Resources (LUMIF – Research Report), Scott Victor Andrew Hicks, bought shares of LUMIF for $2,800.

This recent transaction increases Scott Victor Andrew Hicks’ holding in the company by 3% to a total of $69K.

The company has a one-year high of $0.81 and a one-year low of $0.31.

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, and Orquideas and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.