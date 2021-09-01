The Senior Officer of Logistec (Other OTC: LTKBF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Logistec (LTKBF – Research Report), Benoît Jude Côté, sold shares of LTKBF for $124.6K.

Based on Logistec’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $173 million and quarterly net profit of $10.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $124 million and had a net profit of $4.59 million. The company has a one-year high of $32.89 and a one-year low of $27.54. LTKBF’s market cap is $406 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.70.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $124.6K worth of LTKBF shares and purchased $59.47K worth of LTKBF shares.

Logistec Corp provides specialized cargo handling and other services to a wide variety of marine, industrial and municipal customers. It has cargo-handling facilities in eastern North America, short-line rail transportation services, and marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. The company is widely diversified on the basis of cargo type and port location with a balance between import and export activities. The company is organized and operate in two industry segments: marine services, and environmental services. The Marine Services Segment provides cargo handling and other services to marine and industrial customers and generates majority revenue from this segment.