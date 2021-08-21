The Senior Officer of Leaf Mobile (Other OTC: LEMLD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Leaf Mobile (LEMLD – Research Report), James Mckenzie Maccallum, bought shares of LEMLD for $7,100.

Following this transaction James Mckenzie Maccallum’s holding in the company was increased by 50% to a total of $14.94K. In addition to James Mckenzie Maccallum, 5 other LEMLD executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Leaf Mobile’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $22.54 million and GAAP net loss of -$894,239. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.08 million and had a GAAP net loss of $184.9K. The company has a one-year high of $2.87 and a one-year low of $2.49.

Starting in February 2021, LEMLD received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LEAF Mobile Inc. is a leading creator of counter culture mobile games. Headquartered in Vancouver, with Nanaimo BC based development studio, LDRLY. The company is highly skilled in intellectual property lead mobile game development, marketing and publishing.