The Senior Officer of Largo Resources is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of Largo Resources (LGO – Research Report), Robert Ian Mitchell, exercised options to sell 15,000 LGO shares for a total transaction value of $292.4K.

In addition to Robert Ian Mitchell, one other LGO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Largo Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $39.8 million and quarterly net profit of $4.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.12 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.59 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.71 and a one-year low of $12.91. Currently, Largo Resources has an average volume of 166.32K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.66, reflecting a -26.1% downside.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder. The firm also holds interest in the maracás vanadium, currais novos tungsten tailings and campo alegre de lourdes iron-vanadium projects; and in northern dancer tungsten-molybdenum property located in the Yukon Territory. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.