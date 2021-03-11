The Senior Officer of Kinross Gold is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Officer of Kinross Gold (KGC – Research Report), Michel Sylvestre, exercised options to sell 15,328 KGC shares for a total transaction value of $128K.

In addition to Michel Sylvestre, 13 other KGC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Kinross Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion and quarterly net profit of $783 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $996 million and had a net profit of $522 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.32 and a one-year low of $2.72. KGC’s market cap is $8.37 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.10.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.88, reflecting a -38.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Kinross Gold has been negative according to 113 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kinross Gold Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore. The company operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Crixas, La Coipa, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. The company was founded by Robert MacKay Buchan on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.