The Senior Officer of Impala Platinum Holdings (Other OTC: IMPUF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUF – Research Report), Jon Andrews, sold shares of IMPUF for $2.91M.

In addition to Jon Andrews, 8 other IMPUF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Over the last month, Jon Andrews has reported another 3 Sell trades on IMPUF for a total of $5.19M.

The company has a one-year high of $19.10 and a one-year low of $8.64. IMPUF’s market cap is $15.07 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.70. Currently, Impala Platinum Holdings has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Impala Platinum Holdings has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other. The Mining segment comprises of Impala, Zimplats, Marula, and Afplats. The Impala Refining Services includes metals purchased and toll-refined materials. The Other segment consists of South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Investment in Associates. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Northlands, South Africa.