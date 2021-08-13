The Senior Officer of IAMGOLD (NYSE: IAG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of IAMGOLD (IAG – Research Report), Daniella Dimitrov, bought shares of IAG for $102.1K.

The company has a one-year high of $4.64 and a one-year low of $2.32.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.60, reflecting a -32.8% downside. Three different firms, including Desjardins and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on IAMGOLD has been neutral according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.