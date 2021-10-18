The Senior Officer of Hill Street Beverage Co (Other OTC: HSEEF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Hill Street Beverage Co (HSEEF – Research Report), Rudy Sawatzky, bought shares of HSEEF for $350K.

Following this transaction Rudy Sawatzky’s holding in the company was increased by 32% to a total of $1.76 million.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Hill Street Beverage Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $655.3K and GAAP net loss of -$660,387. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $388.5K and had a GAAP net loss of $796.4K. Currently, Hill Street Beverage Co has an average volume of 70. HSEEF’s market cap is $9.34 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.00.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hill Street Beverage Company Inc is an award-winning alcohol-free beer and wine company. The company is preparing to produce cannabis infused adult beverages, drink mixes and compressed tablets made from dehydrated cannabis oils, as well as water soluble cannabis powders for the B2B market following their legalization in Canada. Products are sold in grocery stores across Canada and direct to consumers via their website.