The Senior Officer of Health Logic Interactive (Other OTC: CHYPF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Health Logic Interactive (CHYPF – Research Report), Claudio Rigatto, bought shares of CHYPF for $64K.

This recent transaction increases Claudio Rigatto’s holding in the company by 151% to a total of $47.92K. In addition to Claudio Rigatto, one other CHYPF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CHYPF’s market cap is $3.77 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.10. Currently, Health Logic Interactive has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.60 and a one-year low of $0.06.

The insider sentiment on Health Logic Interactive has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fanlogic Interactive Inc is a Canada-based digital and social engagement company. The company offers the FanLogic and FanLogic connect software platform for customer acquisition utilizing viral sharing of contests, competitions, and lotteries. FanLogic is a business to customer (B2C) site for brand management and lead generation for users to consume content on behalf of brands. FanLogic connect is a Business to Business (B2B) product for sports teams and agencies to offer contest management for their clients and sponsor brands.