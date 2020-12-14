The Senior Officer of Great Bear Resources (Other OTC: GTBAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Great Bear Resources (GTBAF – Research Report), Calum Macleod Morrison, bought shares of GTBAF for $6,866.

Following this transaction Calum Macleod Morrison’s holding in the company was increased by 122% to a total of $1.05 million. Following Calum Macleod Morrison’s last GTBAF Buy transaction on March 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 9.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.62 and a one-year low of $7.46. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.55.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.61, reflecting a -31.9% downside. Starting in August 2020, GTBAF received 7 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Cormark Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and West Madsen projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.