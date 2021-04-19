The Senior Officer of Graph Blockchain (Other OTC: REGRF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Graph Blockchain (REGRF – Research Report), Andrew James Alexander Easdale, sold shares of REGRF for $165.3K.

In addition to Andrew James Alexander Easdale, one other REGRF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Graph Blockchain’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $20.36K and GAAP net loss of -$1,793,068. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a net profit of $204.3K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 461.15. Currently, Graph Blockchain has an average volume of 706.56K.

The insider sentiment on Graph Blockchain has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Graph Blockchain, Inc. is a blockchain solutions company, which engages in the provision of solutions for data management, business intelligence, and data analytics. Its solutions include enterprise system, blockchain technology, and business intelligence. The company was founded on December 06, 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.