The Senior Officer of Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (Other OTC: GCXXF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (GCXXF – Research Report), Alicia Milne, bought shares of GCXXF for $2,500.

Following this transaction Alicia Milne’s holding in the company was increased by 14% to a total of $17.94K. In addition to Alicia Milne, 4 other GCXXF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Granite Creek Copper Ltd. has an average volume of 149.84K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $17.27K worth of GCXXF shares and purchased $97.4K worth of GCXXF shares.

Granite Creek Copper Ltd is a Vancouver-based, public exploration company. It is in the business of acquiring and carrying out exploration on mineral properties, especially those with precious metals potential, to establish a mineable mineral resource. The company primarily explores for gold and other mineral deposits. Granite Creek holds an interest in the Stu Copper-Gold Project located in the Minto Copper District of Canada’s Yukon Territory.