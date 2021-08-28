The Senior Officer of Golden Sky Minerals (Other OTC: LCKYF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Golden Sky Minerals (LCKYF – Research Report), John Newell, bought shares of LCKYF for $4,125.

This recent transaction increases John Newell’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $269.8K.

LCKYF’s market cap is $7.98 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -12.80. The company has a one-year high of $0.54 and a one-year low of $0.18.

Luckystrike Resources Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It holds interest in the White Gold District properties comprising the Lucky Strike, Hotspot, Bull’s Eye, BRC, Gold Source and King’s Ransom properties.