The Senior Officer of goeasy (Other OTC: EHMEF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of goeasy (EHMEF – Research Report), Anzini Sabrina, bought shares of EHMEF for $11.56K.

Following this transaction Anzini Sabrina’s holding in the company was increased by 200% to a total of $7,500.

Based on goeasy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $167 million and quarterly net profit of $21.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $140 million and had a net profit of $18.27 million. The company has a one-year high of $60.02 and a one-year low of $15.07. EHMEF’s market cap is $605 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.00.

Starting in July 2019, EHMEF received 10 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.02, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on goeasy has been neutral according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J. Reykdal on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.