The Senior Officer of Global Vanadium (Other OTC: WDFCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Global Vanadium (WDFCF – Research Report), Kosta Tsoutsis, bought shares of WDFCF for $5,750.

This recent transaction increases Kosta Tsoutsis’ holding in the company by 1% to a total of $477K.

Currently, Global Vanadium has an average volume of . The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.15. The company has a one-year high of $0.65 and a one-year low of $0.07.

Global Vanadium Corp is an exploration stage company. The business of the company is to evaluate new business opportunities.