The Senior Officer of Generic Gold Corp. (Other OTC: GGCPF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Generic Gold Corp. (GGCPF – Research Report), Kelly James Malcolm, bought shares of GGCPF for $6,300.

Following this transaction Kelly James Malcolm’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $230.4K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GGCPF’s market cap is $20.15 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -6.10. Currently, Generic Gold Corp. has an average volume of .

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Generic Gold Corp is a gold exploration company. Its project profile includes The VIP project, The Goodman project, The Livingstone project, and others. The VIP project is located within the White Gold district. It is a strike with the Coffee Gold deposits and is cut by the Coffee Creek fault system. The Goodman project is located within the Selwynn Basin, which is a mineralized area east of the Tintina Fault, and The Livingstone project is located with the Yukon-Tanana Terrane. Its operations comprise a single reporting operating segment engaged in Mineral Exploration in Canada.