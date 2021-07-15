The Senior Officer of Gazit-Globe (Other OTC: GZTGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Gazit-Globe (GZTGF – Research Report), Zvi Hersch Gordon, bought shares of GZTGF for $48.9K.

This recent transaction increases Zvi Hersch Gordon’s holding in the company by 5% to a total of $303.9K.

GZTGF’s market cap is $1.08 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 71.20. The company has a one-year high of $8.00 and a one-year low of $3.99.

The insider sentiment on Gazit-Globe has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Zvi Hersch Gordon's trades have generated a 0.4% average return based on past transactions.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, construction, development and management of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Shopping Centers in Canada, Shopping Centers in North Europe, Shopping Centers in Central-Eastern Europe. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.