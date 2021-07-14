The Senior Officer of Gatling Exploration (Other OTC: GATGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Gatling Exploration (GATGF – Research Report), P Joseph Meagher, bought shares of GATGF for $20K.

This recent transaction increases P Joseph Meagher’s holding in the company by 65% to a total of $41.34K. This is Meagher’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:BST back in June 2019

GATGF’s market cap is $12.88 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.00. Currently, Gatling Exploration has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.64 and a one-year low of $0.30.

Gatling Exploration Inc is a Canada based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration activities. Its material mineral property is the Larder Lake Property.