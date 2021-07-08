The Senior Officer of Franco Nev (NYSE: FNV) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Franco Nev (FNV – Research Report), Bonavie Tek, sold shares of FNV for $8,693.

Following Bonavie Tek’s last FNV Sell transaction on May 15, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.4%.

Based on Franco Nev’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $309 million and quarterly net profit of $172 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $241 million and had a GAAP net loss of $98.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $166.11 and a one-year low of $105.62. Currently, Franco Nev has an average volume of 417.19K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $158.14, reflecting a -5.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Franco Nev has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 2007, Canada-based Franco-Nevada Corp. operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company. It operates through two segments: Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio, with a focus on precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals, as well as energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.