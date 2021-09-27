The Senior Officer of Fission Uranium is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of Fission Uranium (FCUUF – Research Report), Chris Sammartino, exercised options to sell 200,000 FCUUF shares for a total transaction value of $194K.

In addition to Chris Sammartino, one other FCUUF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Fission Uranium has an average volume of 46.68K. The company has a one-year high of $0.96 and a one-year low of $0.17.

The insider sentiment on Fission Uranium has been negative according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fission Uranium Corp. explores and develops uranium properties. The firm’s project include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.