The Senior Officer of First Quantum Minerals (Other OTC: FQVLF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF – Research Report), Zenon Wozniak, sold shares of FQVLF for $338K.

Following Zenon Wozniak’s last FQVLF Sell transaction on August 27, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.6%.

Based on First Quantum Minerals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.8 billion and quarterly net profit of $303 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.4 billion and had a net profit of $29 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.25 and a one-year low of $11.12. Currently, First Quantum Minerals has an average volume of 10.94K.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.04, reflecting a -17.6% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy FQVLF with a $32.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on First Quantum Minerals has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment deals with the evaluation and acquisition of new mineral properties, regulatory reporting, treasury and finance, and corporate administration. The company was founded by Philip K.R. Pascall, Geoffrey Clive Newall, and Martin R. Rowley on December 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.