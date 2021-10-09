The Senior Officer of Exploits Discovery (Other OTC: NFLDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Exploits Discovery (NFLDF – Research Report), Jeffrey Anthony Swinoga, bought shares of NFLDF for $10.6K.

Following this transaction Jeffrey Anthony Swinoga’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $17.48K.

Currently, Exploits Discovery has an average volume of 42.85K. The company has a one-year high of $1.35 and a one-year low of $0.19.

The insider sentiment on Exploits Discovery has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Exploits Discovery Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The project portfolio includes Middle Ridge, True Grit, Great Bend, Mt. Peyton, Jonathans Pond, Gazeebow , and Dog Bay.