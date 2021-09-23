The Senior Officer of ESE Entertainment (Other OTC: ENTEF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of ESE Entertainment (ENTEF – Research Report), Wayne Silver, sold shares of ENTEF for $10.3K.

Based on ESE Entertainment’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $716.3K and GAAP net loss of -$2,839,457. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.17K and had a GAAP net loss of $392.1K. Currently, ESE Entertainment has an average volume of 32.20K. The company has a one-year high of $3.99 and a one-year low of $0.15.

ESE Entertainment is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esport team franchise. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia, and North America.