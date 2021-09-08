The Senior Officer of Equinox Gold (NYSE MKT: EQX) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Equinox Gold (EQX – Research Report), Gordana Vicentijevic, bought shares of EQX for $63.05K.

Following this transaction Gordana Vicentijevic’s holding in the company was increased by 41% to a total of $174.8K. In addition to Gordana Vicentijevic, 5 other EQX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Equinox Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $226 million and quarterly net profit of $326 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $215 million and had a GAAP net loss of $77.77 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.29 and a one-year low of $5.90. Currently, Equinox Gold has an average volume of 956.26K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.08, reflecting a -34.3% downside. Five different firms, including BMO Capital and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $54.57K worth of EQX shares and purchased $2.29M worth of EQX shares. The insider sentiment on Equinox Gold has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. It operates mesquite & Arizona gold mine, castle mountain, gold and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.