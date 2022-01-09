The Senior Officer of Entheon Biomedical (Other OTC: ENTBF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Entheon Biomedical (ENTBF – Research Report), Brian Jahns, bought shares of ENTBF for $9,900.

Following this transaction Brian Jahns’ holding in the company was increased by 60% to a total of $17.92K.

Based on Entheon Biomedical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5,899 and GAAP net loss of -$1,719,149. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $350.7K. Currently, Entheon Biomedical has an average volume of 43.34K. The company has a one-year high of $2.00 and a one-year low of $0.19.

Entheon Biomedical Corp is a biotechnology research and development company. It is committed towards developing and safe and effective psychedelic medicines in order to provide patients with access to evidence-based treatments for addiction disorders. It generates revenue through the sale of products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.