The Senior Officer of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (Other OTC: EGMLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (EGMLF – Research Report), Dale Dobson, bought shares of EGMLF for $10K.

In addition to Dale Dobson, one other EGMLF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Dale Dobson's trades have generated a -0.8% average return based on past transactions.

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd is a gold exploration company. The firm is engaged in exploring and developing Engineer gold mine property situated in British Colombia.