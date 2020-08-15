The Senior Officer of Endeavour Silver is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Officer of Endeavour Silver (EXK – Research Report), Luis Renato Castro, exercised options to sell 106,200 EXK shares for a total transaction value of $577K.

Following Luis Renato Castro’s last EXK Sell transaction on August 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.5%. In addition to Luis Renato Castro, one other EXK executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $4.79 and a one-year low of $0.99.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $4.49, reflecting a -13.1% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold EXK with a $6.25 price target.

The insider sentiment on Endeavour Silver has been negative according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Luis Renato Castro's trades have generated a -20.7% average return based on past transactions.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property and La Plata plant in Zacatecas, and Parral property in Chihuahua. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.