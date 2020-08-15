The Senior Officer of Enbridge is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Officer of Enbridge (ENB – Research Report), Bradley Francis Shamla, exercised options to sell 3,640 ENB shares for a total transaction value of $164.7K.

Following Bradley Francis Shamla’s last ENB Sell transaction on May 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $43.15 and a one-year low of $22.57. ENB’s market cap is $66.57 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 42.60.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.51, reflecting a -19.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Enbridge has been negative according to 74 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bradley Francis Shamla's trades have generated a -1.1% average return based on past transactions.

Enbridge, Inc. engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Green Power and Transmission and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines. The Gas Distribution segment consists of the company’s natural gas utility operations which serve residential, commercial and industrial customers, primarily in central and eastern Ontario as well as northern New York State. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment comprises of investments in natural gas pipelines, processing and green energy projects, the company’s commodity marketing businesses and international activities. The Green Power and Transmission segment consists of the company’s investments in renewable energy assets and transmission facilities. The Energy Services segment consists of businesses in Canada and the United States undertake physical commodity marketing activity and logistical services, oversee refinery supply services and manage the company’s volume commitments on various pipeline systems. The company was founded on April 30, 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.