June 20, 2020

The Senior Officer of Eastwest Bioscience (Other OTC: HBOSF) is Buying Shares

By Carrie Williams

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Eastwest Bioscience (HBOSFResearch Report), Ciska Asriel, bought shares of HBOSF for $4,000.

This recent transaction increases Ciska Asriel’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $168.9K.

Currently, Eastwest Bioscience has an average volume of 10.00K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 50.02.

EastWest Bioscience Inc is a seed-to-sale organization. The company is a producer, manufacturer and distributor of multiple lines of premium hemp products. Its consumer product lines are divided into four distinct brands including Natural Advancement offering natural biopharmaceutical health supplements; Earth’s Menu providing all-natural hemp superfoods; Natural Pet Science rendering pet food and pet supplements and Chanvre Hemp delivering all-natural health and beauty products.

