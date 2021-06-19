The Senior Officer of DelphX Capital Markets (Other OTC: DPXCF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of DelphX Capital Markets (DPXCF – Research Report), Stephen Mark Gledhill, sold shares of DPXCF for $60.75K.

This is Gledhill’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:GROW back in August 2020

DPXCF’s market cap is $49.91 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -12.20. The company has a one-year high of $0.52 and a one-year low of $0.03.

Delphx Capital Markets Inc is a Canada based company. Its principal business activity is to develop and operate a global facility for transparent offering, purchase, sale, collection, and storage of certain fixed income securities and derivatives, and to manage data, research, analytics, and valuations of such instruments. The company operates in Canada and the United States.