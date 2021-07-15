The Senior Officer of Delic Holdings Inc. (Other OTC: DELCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Delic Holdings Inc. (DELCF – Research Report), Mathew Manning Lee, bought shares of DELCF for $12.35K.

This recent transaction increases Mathew Manning Lee’s holding in the company by 66% to a total of $25.56K.

Currently, Delic Holdings Inc. has an average volume of 98.75K. DELCF’s market cap is $8.25 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.20. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.53.

Delic Holdings Inc is a media, e-commerce and event company that operates in the field of psychedelic wellness. The company spreads awareness regarding the growing space of psychedelic therapies used as possible treatments for PTSD, anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions. The business has four distinct segments: The Delic (e-commerce website and blog), Reality Sandwich (online education platform), Meet Delic (bi-annual event) and Delic Radio (podcast), each of which is dedicated to public education and de-stigmatizing the psychedelic conversation for a mainstream audience.