The Senior Officer of Cybin (NYSE MKT: CYBN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Cybin (CYBN – Research Report), Gabriel Fahel, bought shares of CYBN for $69K.

This recent transaction increases Gabriel Fahel’s holding in the company by 16% to a total of $408.9K. In addition to Gabriel Fahel, one other CYBN executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Cybin has an average volume of 697.92K. The company has a one-year high of $3.22 and a one-year low of $1.68.

Starting in March 2021, CYBN received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

Using cutting-edge drug discovery platforms and drug delivery systems, Cybin develops psychedelic therapies to address the mental health crisis.