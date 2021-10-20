The Senior Officer of Cross River Ventures (Other OTC: CSRVF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Cross River Ventures (CSRVF – Research Report), Dan Placzek, bought shares of CSRVF for $3,625.

Following this transaction Dan Placzek’s holding in the company was increased by 5% to a total of $56.12K. In addition to Dan Placzek, 3 other CSRVF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Currently, Cross River Ventures has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $1.22 and a one-year low of $0.01.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cross River Ventures Corp is engaged in identification, evaluation, exploration, and acquisition of mineral properties.