The Senior Officer of Crest Resources (Other OTC: CRSTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Crest Resources (CRSTF – Research Report), Nicholas Richard Rodway, bought shares of CRSTF for $19.5K.

This recent transaction increases Nicholas Richard Rodway’s holding in the company by 163% to a total of $32.41K.

Based on Crest Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $138.8K and quarterly net profit of $5.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $69K and had a GAAP net loss of $293.5K. Currently, Crest Resources has an average volume of 87.00K. CRSTF’s market cap is $4.51 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.50.

Crest Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada, Australia and Peru. The operating segment of the company is the Exploration of the Mineral Properties. Some of the property of the company are Red Metal Ridge, Split Dome Copper, Chala Copper property and many more.