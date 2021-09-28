The Senior Officer of Clean Air Metals (Other OTC: CLRMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Clean Air Metals (CLRMF – Research Report), Evan Asselstine, bought shares of CLRMF for $6,000.

This recent transaction increases Evan Asselstine’s holding in the company by 43% to a total of $15.6K.

CLRMF’s market cap is $26.17 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -101.70. Currently, Clean Air Metals has an average volume of .

Starting in March 2021, CLRMF received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

Evan Asselstine's trades have generated a -31.6% average return based on past transactions.

Clean Air Metals Inc is a platinum and palladium exploration company focused on its flagship Thunder bay north and Escape lake projects located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.