The Senior Officer of CI Financial (NYSE: CIFAF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of CI Financial (CIFAF – Research Report), Amarjit Anderson, sold shares of CIFAF for $27.84K.

Following Amarjit Anderson’s last CIFAF Sell transaction on December 23, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.6%.

Based on CI Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $662 million and quarterly net profit of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $476 million and had a net profit of $120 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.22 and a one-year low of $7.50. Currently, CI Financial has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on CI Financial has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts. The Asset Administration segment involves commissions and fees earned on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products and ongoing service to clients. It offers services through brokers, independent financial planners, and insurance advisors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.