The Senior Officer of CI Financial is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of CI Financial (CIFAF – Research Report), Amarjit Anderson, exercised options to sell 2,144 CIFAF shares for a total transaction value of $34.79K.

Following this transaction Amarjit Anderson’s holding in the company was decreased by 10% to a total of $249.1K. In addition to Amarjit Anderson, 6 other CIFAF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $19.22 and a one-year low of $7.50. Currently, CI Financial has an average volume of .

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $430.4K worth of CIFAF shares and purchased $2.03M worth of CIFAF shares. The insider sentiment on CI Financial has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts. The Asset Administration segment involves commissions and fees earned on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products and ongoing service to clients. It offers services through brokers, independent financial planners, and insurance advisors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.