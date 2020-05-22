The Senior Officer of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (Other OTC: PPRQF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF – Research Report), Rashid Wasti, bought shares of PPRQF for $23.99K.

Following this transaction Rashid Wasti’s holding in the company was increased by 5% to a total of $386.9K.

Based on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $325 million and quarterly net profit of $333 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $323 million and had a GAAP net loss of $902 million. PPRQF’s market cap is $2.73 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company has a one-year high of $11.46 and a one-year low of $7.59.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.67, reflecting a -9.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment has been positive according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. Its portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. The company operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust was founded on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.