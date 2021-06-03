The Senior Officer of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF – Research Report), David Evan Williams, exercised options to sell 19,059 PPRQF shares for a total transaction value of $278.3K.

Following David Evan Williams’ last PPRQF Sell transaction on February 26, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.8%.

Based on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $327 million and GAAP net loss of -$62,198,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $325 million and had a net profit of $333 million. The company has a one-year high of $12.02 and a one-year low of $9.07. Currently, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment has an average volume of .

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $12.18, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $278.3K worth of PPRQF shares and purchased $42.24K worth of PPRQF shares. The insider sentiment on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. Its portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. The company operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust was founded on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.