The Senior Officer of Chakana Copper (Other OTC: CHKKF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Chakana Copper (CHKKF – Research Report), Douglas Silver, bought shares of CHKKF for $18.39K.

This recent transaction increases Douglas Silver’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $36.2K. This is Silver’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:MRZ back in August 2011

Currently, Chakana Copper has an average volume of 103.60K. The company has a one-year high of $0.61 and a one-year low of $0.11.

Starting in January 2021, CHKKF received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

Chakana Copper Corp. acquisition, development and operation of mineral properties. It operates through the tourmaline breccia pipes, and Soledad projects. The company was founded on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.