The Senior Officer of CCL Industries (Other OTC: CCDBF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of CCL Industries (CCDBF – Research Report), Scott Mitchell-Harris, bought shares of CCDBF for $2,391.

This is Mitchell-Harris’ first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions. Over the last month, Scott Mitchell-Harris has reported another 3 Buy trades on CCDBF for a total of $1.73M.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CCL Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.41 billion and quarterly net profit of $153 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.22 billion and had a net profit of $104 million. The company has a one-year high of $59.41 and a one-year low of $35.03. Currently, CCL Industries has an average volume of .

Six different firms, including RBC Capital and Scotiabank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in August 2021, CCDBF received 6 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.91, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $25.07M worth of CCDBF shares and purchased $2,391 worth of CCDBF shares. The insider sentiment on CCL Industries has been negative according to 97 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CCL Industries, Inc. engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials. The Avery segment manufactures and sells consumer products, including labels, binders, dividers, sheet protectors, and writing instruments. The Checkpoint segment involves in technology-driven, loss-prevention, inventory management and labelling solutions. The Innovia segment covers specialty high-performance, multi-layer, surface-engineered specialty films for label, packaging, and security applications. The company was founded by Gordon S. Lang in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.