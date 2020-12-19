The Senior Officer of CCL Industries is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Officer of CCL Industries (CCDBF – Research Report), Nicolangelo Vecchiarelli, exercised options to sell 2,187 CCDBF shares for a total transaction value of $132.3K.

In addition to Nicolangelo Vecchiarelli, 8 other CCDBF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on CCL Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion and quarterly net profit of $153 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.36 billion and had a net profit of $128 million. The company has a one-year high of $47.90 and a one-year low of $24.20. CCDBF’s market cap is $8.46 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.30.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.60, reflecting a -8.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on CCL Industries has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CCL Industries, Inc. engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials. The Avery segment manufactures and sells consumer products, including labels, binders, dividers, sheet protectors, and writing instruments. The Checkpoint segment involves in technology-driven, loss-prevention, inventory management and labelling solutions. The Innovia segment covers specialty high-performance, multi-layer, surface-engineered specialty films for label, packaging, and security applications. The company was founded by Gordon S. Lang in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.