The Senior Officer of Casa Minerals (Other OTC: CASXF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Casa Minerals (CASXF – Research Report), Farshad Shirvani, bought shares of CASXF for $81K.

This recent transaction increases Farshad Shirvani’s holding in the company by 7% to a total of $1.08 million. This is Shirvani’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:DBG back in December 2019

Casa Minerals Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America.