The Senior Officer of Cardero Resource (Other OTC: CDYCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Senior Officer of Cardero Resource (CDYCF – Research Report), Sead Hamzagic, bought shares of CDYCF for $3,540.

This is Hamzagic’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:MGI back in June 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CDYCF’s market cap is $8.9 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -32.50. Currently, Cardero Resource has an average volume of .

Sead Hamzagic’s trades have generated a 15.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cardero Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in North America and South America. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.