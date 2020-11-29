The Senior Officer of Cabral Gold is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Officer of Cabral Gold (CBGZF – Research Report), Paul Taylor Hansed, exercised options to sell 60,000 CBGZF shares for a total transaction value of $30.6K.

In addition to Paul Taylor Hansed, one other CBGZF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Cabral Gold has an average volume of 30.67K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.99.

The insider sentiment on Cabral Gold has been negative according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cabral Gold Inc is a junior resource exploration company. It is engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It has two projects: The Cuiu Cuiu gold project and The Bom Jardim project. Cuiu Cuiu gold project consists of several shear zone-hosted gold deposits that occur within granitic rocks of the Cuiu Cuiu Complex, in the Tapajos Region of northern Brazil. Its Bom Jardim project is located northwest of the Cuiu Cuiu property and North West of Eldorado’s Tocantinzinho deposit.