The Senior Officer of BRP is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Officer of BRP (DOOO – Research Report), Yannick Desrochers, exercised options to sell 3,375 DOOO shares for a total transaction value of $384.8K.

Following Yannick Desrochers’ last DOOO Sell transaction on September 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 50.1%.

Based on BRP’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.82 billion and quarterly net profit of $264 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.62 billion and had a net profit of $118 million. The company has a one-year high of $93.88 and a one-year low of $17.36. Currently, BRP has an average volume of 77.16K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy DOOO with a $112.00 price target. Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.82, reflecting a 0.7% upside.

BRP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. Its brands include Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, and Alumacraft. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.