The Senior Officer of Boardwalk REIT (Other OTC: BOWFF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF – Research Report), Helen May Mix, sold shares of BOWFF for $30.72K.

Based on Boardwalk REIT’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $118 million and quarterly net profit of $50.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $117 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.27 million. The company has a one-year high of $40.00 and a one-year low of $19.57. BOWFF’s market cap is $1.95 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -16.30.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.92, reflecting a -7.9% downside.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.