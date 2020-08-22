The Senior Officer of Blueberries Medical (Other OTC: BBRRF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Senior Officer of Blueberries Medical (BBRRF – Research Report), Gómez Camilo Villalba, sold shares of BBRRF for $12.45K.

This is Villalba’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions. Over the last month, Gómez Camilo Villalba has reported another 3 Sell trades on BBRRF for a total of $17.12K.

Currently, Blueberries Medical has an average volume of 94.14K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $12.45K worth of BBRRF shares and purchased $21.99K worth of BBRRF shares. The insider sentiment on Blueberries Medical has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Blueberries is a Latin American licensed producer of naturally grown premium quality cannabis with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogota Savannah of central Colombia and operations currently being established in Argentina. The Company is led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis in Colombia. Blueberries’ combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.