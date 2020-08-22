The Senior Officer of BHP Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Senior Officer of BHP Group (BHPLF – Research Report), Geraldine Slattery, exercised options to sell 8,544 BHPLF shares for a total transaction value of $336K.

Following Geraldine Slattery’s last BHPLF Sell transaction on August 23, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.4%. In addition to Geraldine Slattery, 4 other BHPLF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $29.10 and a one-year low of $15.19. Currently, BHP Group has an average volume of 20. BHPLF’s market cap is $140 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.60.

The insider sentiment on BHP Group has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal, and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops, and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold. The Iron Ore segment consist of iron ore. The Coal segment focuses on metallurgical coal and energy coal. The company was founded on August 13, 1885 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.