The Senior Officer of Ballard Power Systems is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Senior Officer of Ballard Power Systems (BLDP – Research Report), Jay Francis Murray, exercised options to sell 10,333 BLDP shares for a total transaction value of $190.2K.

In addition to Jay Francis Murray, 2 other BLDP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ballard Power Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $24.03 million and GAAP net loss of -$13,503,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.02 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.64 and a one-year low of $3.44. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.65.

The insider sentiment on Ballard Power Systems has been negative according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is a clean energy growth company. The company is engaged in proton exchange membrane fuel cell development and commercialization. The company’s main business is the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications, focusing on motive power (material handling and buses) and stationary power (back-up power, supplemental power, and distributed generation). A fuel cell is an environmentally clean electrochemical device that combines hydrogen fuel with oxygen (from the air) to produce electricity. Geographically, it has a presence in China, Europe, North America and other of which Europe generates maximum revenue.